Survey reveals package jabbing in supermarkets

A spontaneous survey by the Consumer Council in three divisions reveal many supermarkets are jabbing certain packaging to ease storage in their shops and bulks.

The Consumer Council is urging consumers to properly check product packaging for minute holes or ‘jabs’ when purchasing items such as rice and lentils/pulses.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says during the investigation, supermarket workers informed the Council that product packaging is being jabbed to maximize efficient displays and saving storage space.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says it is the responsibility of supermarkets to ensure all items in their shops and bulks are stored properly.

She says they will be flagging the concerns to relevant agencies.

“We would be forwarding a compiled report on the same to the enforcement agency and Ministry of Health and Medical Services for prompt investigation into the matter; with actions being taken to address the issues.”

Shandil adds consumer complaints and subsequent surveys by the Council has also revealed that pest infestation is a common occurrence in some supermarkets and retail outlets.

She says this, coupled with jabbed product packaging can provide an ideal environment for product contamination.