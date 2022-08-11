Survey reveals men have multiple sexual partners

The survey reveals this is almost seven times higher among men than women aged 15-24. [File Photo]

A finding by Fiji’s first-ever Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey shows men in Fiji had multiple sexual partners when compared to women in the last 12 months.

The survey reveals this is almost seven times higher among men than women aged 15-24.

It states among girls aged 15-19, 11 percent have reported having sex with partners who are 10 or more years older than them.

The survey also reveals a large percentage of women surveyed do not use any contraceptive method.

It states among women aged 15-19, 81 percent do not use any contraceptive method as well as 68 per cent of women aged 20-24.

The finding also states above two-thirds of women aged 15-49 do not use any type of contraceptive method, regardless of their level of education or wealth quintile.

However, only 31 percent of women aged 15-49 years use modern family planning methods.

It was also revealed that women living in the poorest households have two and half times higher fertility rates compared to women living in the richest households.