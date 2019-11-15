Survey notes contrasting prices

Some pharmacies are not displaying notices on dispensing fees and it is creating confusion among consumers.

This was discovered by the Consumer Council after a quick survey on pharmacies in the Central Division following complaints from the public.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says during the survey they also found differences between the shelf price and Point-of-Sale.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was a quick survey so we just surveyed 7 pharmacies in the Central Division assuming that the same fees may be applicable in the other parts of the country, however, we have ventured into a minor research and we will be covering other districts as well.”

Pharmacies are being urged to remain within the limits as indicated in the legislation.

Shandil says this will ensure price transparency and ethical business practice.