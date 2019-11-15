Home

Survey notes contrasting prices

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 28, 2020 12:35 pm
Chief Executive Seema Shandil

Some pharmacies are not displaying notices on dispensing fees and it is creating confusion among consumers.

This was discovered by the Consumer Council after a quick survey on pharmacies in the Central Division following complaints from the public.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says during the survey they also found differences between the shelf price and Point-of-Sale.

“It was a quick survey so we just surveyed 7 pharmacies in the Central Division assuming that the same fees may be applicable in the other parts of the country, however, we have ventured into a minor research and we will be covering other districts as well.”

Pharmacies are being urged to remain within the limits as indicated in the legislation.

Shandil says this will ensure price transparency and ethical business practice.

