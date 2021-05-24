Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|Over 15,000 Fijians not vaccinated|1.8 percent needed for opening of Viti Levu borders|West records 90 new COVID infections|More public health infringement notices issued|Pfizer vaccine expected this month|COVID-19 cases drop in NZ|Village meetings given green light to resume|Claims that I betrayed voters is cheap politics: Bulitavu|COVID-19 death toll at 535|
Full Coverage

News

Survey-based on ethnicity and religion is questionable and unreliable: AG

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 14, 2021 9:00 pm

The Attorney-General has labeled the methodology used by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics to conduct the recent Household Income and Expenditure Survey as unreliable and flawed.

The FBOS in its 2019-20 HIES provided the breakdown of the poverty rate in Fiji along the line of religion and ethnicity.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says using a sample size based on ethnicity and religion is highly questionable and unreliable.

Article continues after advertisement

“There was a sample of 6000 households from 199, 698 households or 3 percent of the population. The question that needs to be asked is ‘how is this sample derived from these 6,000 households on the basis of ethnicity? There is no absolute demarcation.”

The Attorney-General says the 2019-20 HIES has exposed FBOS for carrying out ethnic analysis based on a flawed system and the government is opposed to putting ethnicity and religion to poverty

“Now that FBOS has released the ethnic and religious breakdown of HIES, we are very concerned about it. Firstly, the data cannot be relied upon. There are huge integrity issues in respect of how they chose the sample, in respect of indeed what the sample was.”

Sayed-Khaiyum reiterated that ethnic and religious categorization is a huge step backward for the country.

“It is a big issue. If you are going to start having compassion for people based on their ethnicity then you are losing your sense of humanity and that’s precisely what has happened.”

The Attorney-General says this survey cannot be compared to other HIES because the methodology used for the previous survey was based on income methodology whereas the focus now is on consumption.

Referring to the statement made by the former government statistician, Sayed-Khaiyum says any categorization from the 2017 census cannot be relied upon.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.