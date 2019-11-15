Home

Surveillance operation crucial for Fisheries Ministry

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 17, 2020 2:40 pm
The Fisheries Ministry will continue its surveillance operation with the Fiji Navy in the next financial year.

Minister Semi Koroilavesau says the partnership looks into the inspection of licenses and any illegal activities happening in our waters.

He adds recently 33 boarding inspections were carried out in the Western Division – where some fishermen were found fishing in areas not listed in their respective licenses.

“Basically one is the license and another is fishing within the areas they are not licensed to fish in. I think some have encroached to other Qoliqoli areas and basically that’s a problem that has been highlighted.”

Director for Fisheries, Mere Lakeba says the operation also looks into eliminating the ongoing threat of over-fishing and constant poaching.

Meanwhile, the Fisheries Ministry anticipates a reduction in its 2020/2021 budget allocation that will be announced this evening.

 

