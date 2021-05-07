Surgeries have been put on hold: FCS

The Fiji Cancer Society is anticipating an increase in the number of surgeries post COVID-19.

Society Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says the current surgeries have been put on hold due to the current outbreak of COVID-19.

Chan says they are closely working with the Ministry of Health’s surgical team at CWM Hospital.

“Right now patients are being referred to the nearest health centre. If there is an emergency then they are transferred immediately to the emergency department at CWM hospital.”

Chan says concurrently with COVID-19 some people are noticing changes in their body and are presenting themselves for clinical consultation.

She adds COVID-19 has taken precedence over the health services that is currently being provided.

36 cancer patients have undergone surgery from December last year to March this year and this was funded by the Society.