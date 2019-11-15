Surge in violence against women and children

Domestic Violence cases have increased significantly in the last three months.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says calls to the 1560 Helpline are evidence of this.

“For a month, we might get about 40 calls on that line and most of them would have to do with domestic violence, but over the last two months, we have got an increase of almost over 170 percent.”

Medical Services Pacific which handles the Child Helpline 1325, has also noticed a spike.

Country Director – Ashna Shaleen says they have received calls covering a range of issues.

“The child protection issues that are currently heard on the line or received on the line are neglect, sexual abuse, physical abuse.”

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says while this was expected in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and following in the global trends, stakeholders have worked tirelessly to respond.

“Bringing the expertise together to put in place a mechanism in which we can deal with the issue around the unique circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the restrictions, the curfews, all that. ”

Vuniwaqa stresses that there is also a need for families to step up and ensure more responsibility, in particular with the monitoring of children.

The Minister also says given the number of arrests for curfew breaches, it's evident that there is a lack of supervision.






















