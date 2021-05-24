Home

News

Supporting pregnant mothers important

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 5:20 am

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama, has assured that there will be no rise in the death of newborn babies in Fiji.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Noda Prime Minister” program, Bainimarama raised concerns regarding the welfare of pregnant mothers especially in rural communities.

Bainimarama says the death of newborn babies is common in small developing countries, hence there is a need to prevent this from happening in Fiji.

The Prime Minister says pregnant mothers need to be looked after well during this period.

Bainimarama highlights pregnant women can apply for the $50 food voucher assistance which is being provided on a monthly basis for nine months.

Another round of assistance is provided to these mothers after they give birth.

The Prime Minister says over 3,000 mothers have been assisted so far.

He says they are currently assisting 2,400 women from the $1.2m set aside for this scheme.

