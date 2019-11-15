Support the government of the day: Colonel Nailatikau

Speaker of Parliament Brigadier-General Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has called on members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to support the government of the day.

He made the statement during his inauguration as Colonel of the Regiment of the RFMF at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks yesterday.

The Colonel of the Regiment position is given to a senior officer, whether active or retired, who advises on various issues regarding the overall welfare of the regiment.

Article continues after advertisement

Brigadier-General Nailatikau told the assembly to stand by the government and support all its operations and programmes.

“It’s very clear! For us the Military Force, we never change, we support the government of the day, that is what I have always believed in and that’s what I’m advising you to do.

He also reminded his men that their role is to serve the country and ensure the safety of every Fijian as embedded in the Fijian Constitution.

“I will give you the best advice that I can when you need it. Sometimes don’t be surprised you might not be asking for that advice but when I feel that there is something that you need to do, I will consult with you.”

Newly-appointed Colonel of the Regiment Brigadier-General Ratu Epeli Nailatikau takes over the position from the late Colonel Paul Manueli.