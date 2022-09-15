Support programs available for PRB tenants

[File Photo]

The Public Rental Board has implemented support programs in an effort to address behavioural issues among tenants.

General Manager, Timoci Naleba, says this is part of new strategies to help tenants resolve issues.

According to Naleba, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is assisting with youth development.

“We have involved the Ministry of Youth and Sports, they are coming in. In their area of development in youth and sports, to engage our young people. If we engage them, they would be able to spend more of their energy into sports.”

He claims that religious organizations are offering psychological assistance to tenants.

“We have involved other organizations like religious organizations to help counsel young offenders and also talk about family issues – how the parents could assist in ensuring that their children are brought up in a way that can respect society.”

According to Naleba, they have also enlisted the help of organizations to provide financial literacy training.

He says CCTV cameras have been installed for safety and security.

Naleba has also expressed gratitude to the Fiji Police Force for its assistance in monitoring PRB properties via CCTV camera feeds.