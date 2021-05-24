Home

News

Support of external stakeholders commended

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 21, 2022 5:25 am

The National Disaster Management Office extends its appreciation to external partners who have always been at the forefront, assisting the Ministry in times of disaster.

Minister, Inia Seruiratu says, the formidable relations with these partners such as Australia and New Zealand have enabled Fiji to mitigate a number of pressing global issues, particularly natural hazards and the pandemic.

He adds their support has allowed the Ministry to meet targets set out in the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy.

“While these achievements are recognized at the global, regional, and national forums, it is the direct impact of your assistance through the NDMO to the disaster-affected individuals, family and community at their hour of need is what Fiji is truly thankful for.”

Meanwhile, the first response from various arms of government, and non-government organizations left Suva last night.

They are being deployed into affected islands in the Eastern Division, to assess the extent of damage and collate information of necessities that are needed the most at present.

Seruiratu says these external stakeholders also bid to assist in our quest to rehabilitate damage caused.

 

