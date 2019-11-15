Support of corporate stakeholders needed: Donu

Hakwa Foundation Founder and Director Selita Donu says the support of corporate stakeholders is needed in these times of uncertainty.

Donu says their surveys indicate that social issues such as poverty, proper shelter, health assistance, psychological and physical support is prevalent in the Nadroga-Navosa province.

She says no man is an island in an effort to tackle these issues, however, support of any forms are needed from external stakeholders.

“Our future plan is to work in collaboration with the corporate sectors as this will also provide a platform for them to achieve their corporate social responsibilities”.

Foundation Volunteers are currently visiting communities in the province identifying the needs of community members.

As part of its disaster response effort, the team will visit Malolo next week distributing relief items and biomass stoves to villagers affected by TC Harold.