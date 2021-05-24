Support needed for Pacific women

On average, two out of every three women in the Pacific experience violence throughout their lives.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Satyendra Prasad, says the climate change crisis, coupled with the scourge of gender-based violence, is tolerated heavily by Pacific women and girls.

“In the Pacific, we have seen increased reports of domestic violence cases and the need for psychosocial support after disasters and those displaced by disasters are at a higher risk of gender-based violence than those who remain in their communities.”

He says Pacific governments, development partners and international donors must do more to ensure women and girls have access to essential services during crisis situations, including psychosocial support, in particular for those affected by gender-based violence.