Support government delegation at COP26: Bulitavu

SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu is calling on Fijians to support the government delegation currently at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bulitavu says he has chosen patriotism over politics because he has seen people from low-lying communities in Macuata suffer from devastations caused by Tropical Cyclones Yasa and TC Ana.

He adds the priority areas of the Fiji delegation must be supported by all patriotic Fijians.

The Opposition MP adds people should not take political sides when it comes to Climate Change and the survival of the human race.