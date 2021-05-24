Support for Tongans pour in

Many Tongans living in Fiji have found closure after being able to contact their loved ones back home.

These people had lost all contacts with their families following a violent volcanic eruption and tsunami over a week ago.

Today, Fijians from all walks of life are putting together what they can at the Api Tonga Multipurpose Hall to send across those affected by the disaster.

It is nothing short of a miracle for Sina Kami to know that her family and loved ones survived the natural disaster.

“To hear from my brother after five days of not hearing from him it’s just a miracle, because I believe that for us to see the magnitude of the eruption and the explosion. I think all of us thought that by Sunday morning, Tonga would have disappeared.”

Kami says they have been overwhelmed by the support and donations that continue to pour in.

“It’s just a miracle and for us to do this, we just count our blessings that we are here to do this. And to receive the donations that has come in from the people of Fiji different organizations and individuals and we want to say thank you, thank you for the love and support.”

The Tonga community continues with their bucket drive at Api Tonga Hall in Suva with hopes to send across all donations by Friday.