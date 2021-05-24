Home

News

Support for local artists is vital: Akbar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 5:10 am
Women’s Minister Rosy Akbar.

Providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talent is vital.

Speaking during the Lata Mangeshkar Musical Night, Women’s Minister Rosy Akbar says platforms are extremely valuable to recognize and enhance the talents of our own artists.

Akbar says this will pave the way for bigger opportunities for them.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds breaking the language barriers is also vital.

“This is the Fiji we want to create where we understand each other, we live peacefully and the way to do it is to understand each other’s language. In schools now it is compulsory for our iTaukei students to learn Hindi and our Hindi students to learn iTaukei. That’s the vision of your government of the day.”

The SaReGaMa Events Group hosted a Lata Mangeshkar musical night-a tribute to the melody queen.

SaReGaMa Events Group was established in 2014 with the key objective of promoting young hidden musical talents in Fiji.

It recognizes the untapped talents, especially among youths with limited opportunities, where such talents are identified, guided, promoted, and presented to the public through annual events.

In a span of five years, it has managed to groom and provide a performance platform for more than 100 young hidden talents.

