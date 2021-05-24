Support for livestock farmers continue

The Fiji Crop & Livestock Council has committed to continue supporting its 16 farmer organizations.

Council Chief Executive, Jiu Daunivalu says the Management Board, and the Farmer Organisation Heads held a meeting to discuss the way forward for the members of the respective farmer associations.

Daunivalu says during the various training sessions they help farmers develop skills and build capacity in farm management, planning and implementation.

She says they see positive impacts on their approach to farming, not only to support family consumption needs but a gradual change and movement toward commercial farming in compliance with the market requirements.

Daunivalu says they’re pleased to see more women farmers and youths attending their workshops.

She adds these individuals are seeing the business and entrepreneurial opportunities that farming presents and are adopting practices to improve their venture.