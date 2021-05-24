Suppliers of banned plastic bags to front court

The Ministry of Environment is in the process of taking at least three cases to court for the production of single-use plastic bags which were banned in 2020.

At least one plastic manufacturer among the three identified will face charges.

The manufacturers came under the spotlight a few months ago after vendors were caught using the banned plastic bags, suggesting that some may be breaching the Environment Management Act.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Joshua Wycliffe confirms their prosecutors are in the process of taking the matter to court.

“Prosecutors are working on at least three court cases and one of them is a manufacturer. See the thing is you close the tap. If you want to stop the usage you close the tap and if there is a manufacturer knowingly or unknowingly continues to manufacture you take them to task and that is exactly what the prosecutors at the Department of Environment are doing so they will be taken to court and prosecuted.”

Wycliffe hopes the court action will raise awareness and reduce the supply of plastic in the market.

If found guilty, manufacturers are liable to a fine of up to $500, 000, 7-years imprisonment, or both.