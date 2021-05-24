Supplementary vaccination for measles begins

The supplementary immunization has begun for children in the Serua-Namosi Medical Sub-division.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, says this is being done as they recorded two cases of measles in the subdivision last week.

Doctor Waqainabete says they also initiated an immediate response by instituting a thorough investigation of households and social mobilization.

He adds some children may have missed the measles vaccine.

“As we are aware recently we have had two cases of measles in Serua. Our Ministry is working with the World Health Organization and we have begun the supplementary immunization for those children in the area.”

A plan of action for the Serua-Namosi Medical Sub-division included immediate measles vaccination and two drops of Polio for all children aged six months to 11 years.

In its release last week, the Ministry urged parents of children who have turned one and are yet to receive their MMR vaccine to visit their nearest health facility. This also includes Year 1 students.