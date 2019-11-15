Home

Supervise your children says Minister

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 29, 2020 4:35 pm
Parents are being urged to be extremely vigilant in supervising their children in this rainy weather. [File photo]

Parents are being urged to be extremely vigilant in supervising their children in this rainy weather.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says children should not be allowed to play in flooded waters and creeks.

Akbar says all too often, unsupervised children have been tempted towards flash floods and many lives have been sacrificed due to the negligence of adults.

The Minister has appealed to parents with engage their children with the Ministry’s supplementary learning materials.

She says children should stay tuned to their educational programmes on Radio Fiji One, Radio Fiji Two and free-to-air Walesi Channel 9.

Parents should also make arrangements with Head of Schools to collect worksheets from May 4th.










