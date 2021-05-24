Home

Supermarkets face COVID-19 scare

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 2:18 pm

Cost U Less Suva supermarket along Laucala Bay Road is currently closed until further notice.

In a message to the public, Cost U Less says they had been given a directive from the Ministry of Health to close for decontamination purposes.

Meanwhile, Fresh Choice Supermarket in Garden City is also awaiting results from Health Ministry regarding a staff member who maybe a primary contact of a COVID-19 case.

This also comes after the supermarket was listed as having two cases within its cluster.

