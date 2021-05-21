Home

Supermarket staff return after given clearance

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 27, 2021 3:48 am

Most of the staff of Extra Supermarket in Suva have returned to work after being given the all clearance by the health ministry.

The supermarket says management has been in close contact with the health officials regarding all its staff.

Extra says the staff are only coming back after second swabs test negative and the certificate of clearance issued after their isolation period.

The prominent Suva supermarket has also been looking after the welfare of its staff for the last three weeks.

 

