Supermarket chain assures food supply is stable

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 30, 2020 6:03 am

Supermarket chain, the RB Patel Group says sales growth has been strong as customers resorted to panic-buying in light of COVID-19.

Board Chair Yogesh Karan says the industry is more than capable of providing more than enough food for everyone in Fiji.

Karan says there has since been a moderation in shopping behaviour, but sales are low in the Western Division due to the standstill of the tourism industry.

The RB Patel Group says while they are unable to forecast the net impact of COVID-19 on the financial year, they are confident of matching or surpassing last year’s results.

 

