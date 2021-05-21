Sun Insurance appoints two new directors

Sun Insurance has announced new appointments to its board.

The locally owned insurance company appointed Gardiner Whiteside and Aman Lala as its two new Directors.

The appointments have come into effect from June 1st.

Chair Padam Raj Lala says both Directors bring to SUN their vast experience and knowledge in Financial Management and Risk Management

Lala also announced the retirement of Archie Seeto who served as the Chief Executive of SUN from 2008 to 2011 before being appointed as the Director effective from 2012.