Sukuna Park to reopen before Hibiscus Festival

Ratu Sukuna Park

The iconic Ratu Sukuna Park in is expected to re-open by the end this month.

Sukuna Park has been closed to the public since 2020.

The park was scheduled to open in October last year, but was rescheduled to March this year due to the weather and redesigning issues and was further delayed.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa yesterday confirmed that the park will reopen by end of this month

The refurbished park will feature a multipurpose state of art podium.

It is also expected to have WIFI connectivity and CCTV surveillance, making the park safer for visitors.