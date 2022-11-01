Sukanaivalu Barracks remember fallen comrades

Silence gripped Sukanaivalu Barracks in Labasa today as the sound of the Last Post playing off the bugle echoed across the military camp this morning.

The display marks Remembrance Day, a day dedicated to those who died while serving their nation.

Soldiers and ex-servicemen stood at attention with heads bowed as a minute of silence was then observed for their fallen comrades.

Chief Guest RFMF Territorial Force Brigade Commander Brigadier General Apakuki Kurusiga says on this day, they remember their brothers in arms who lost their lives fighting during the war, those who died during peace-keeping duties and also those who died during the political upheavals in Fiji several years ago.

Brigadier General Kurusiga adds says these fallen heroes sacrificed a lot for the peace and stability of the country.

First Lady Filomena Katonivualiku joined Brigadier General Kurusiga in the laying of the wreaths in honour of the fallen soldiers.

Also taking part in the wreath laying were the Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima, the Fiji Police Force, Fiji Corrections Service and the Ex-Servicemen Association.