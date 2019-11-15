Sugarcane farmers to start planting rice

More than 12,000 sugarcane farmers will soon have the opportunity to grow rice for self-use and commercial purposes.

The Ministry for Agriculture is making this possible through the Rice Planting Initiative for Sugarcane farmers where they are providing them with free rice seedlings.

The first lot will involve 166 farmers in the Western division.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says he is concerned as Fiji imported rice worth $42.6m in 2019, adding that support from cane farmers will benefit the economy.

“We’ve always argued that Agriculture must be treated as an economic sector. It has the potential to be the leading sector for the economy.”

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Graham Clark says the initiative will challenge farmers to work even harder.

“I’m hoping deep down that this is the revival of what the PS of sugar has to say where we have intercropping and multiple cropping in our cane farms with the cane as a principal activity on the farm but the ability to feed yourself, to grow a small surplus for sale, to support the agro marketing authority in the work that they do as well so that in the overall context of agriculture we have a real driver in the sugar industry to play our part.”

Reddy says Fiji has over the year able to achieve nearly sixty-six percent self-sufficiency of rice production.