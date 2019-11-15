Sugarcane farmers to receive assistance ahead of crushing season

Ensuring Sugarcane farmers are better assisted before the next crushing season begins is the number one priority for the Ministry of Sugar.

Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan says with the new crushing season to begin in June, they have pushed up the fourth cane payment to be issued this week.

The Sugar Industry Tribunal has certified that more than $95 million will be paid out.

Article continues after advertisement

“Primarily the reason I want this payment done by Friday so that the farmers get enough time to prepare for the harvesting season, they have to repair their tractors, their trucks and other equipment to be able to harvest as expected.”

Karan says this funding support will enable sugarcane farmers to better prepare with the Labasa Mill to open crushing on the 10th of June, followed by Rarawai Mill on the 23rd and Lautoka Mill on the 24th.