Sugar Research Institute trials green manuring

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has been working with farmers to boost sugar yields.

SRIF’s Acting CEO Prem Naidu says in addition to trialing cane varieties, they are also working to improve soil fertility and curb mono cropping where farmers continuously harvest the same piece of land over a decade.

“We have initiated some trials on improvement of soil health and we have received some very good, significant increase in yield and that is one of the things that we trying to promote to the farmers going forward. So come this year, we have planted about 15 trials in the farmers’ fields in the different cane belt areas and with the intent to demonstrate to farmers the benefits of what we call green manuring.”

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sugar Yogesh Karan says additional assistance this year for farmers will see the introduction of mechanical planters.

With 72 mechanical harvesters also available to farmers across the country, Karan says they are looking forward to a bumper crop come June when the crushing season begins.