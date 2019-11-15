Sugar Research Institute laboratory opened in Labasa

A new Sugar Research Institute of Fiji laboratory has been opened in Labasa.

The new chemistry laboratory will conduct soil and leaf analysis to help improve can production and provide independent advisory services.

Opening the lab, Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says the lab conducts chemical analysis on soil while leaf samples are analyzed for fertilizer recommendation in ratoon cane.

Article continues after advertisement

The results are then disseminated back to the growers.

Karan says the optimum application of fertilizer for maximum cane and sugar yield is only possible if we know the status of the sugarcane soil and plant and this is made possible through chemical analysis.

He adds the lab will provide fertilizer advisory to growers and further analytical services for research projects.

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji has analyzed 420 soil sample analysis on average annually in Labasa and the turn-around time for chemical testing and results to return to the respective FSC extension team is 2- 6 weeks.

The new lab has the potential to analyze over 500 samples annually with a turnaround time of two to three weeks.

The service is provided to farmers at no cost.