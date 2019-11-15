Sugar production levels better than 2019: FSC

The three sugar mills have crushed 182, 545 tonnes of cane representing just under 10% of the anticipated seasonal estimate of cane available for crushing.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says this compares to an equivalent tonnage of 137, 446 tonnes crushed in 2019, and an improvement of 33% year on year.

The FSC says nationally, mill performance shows an upward trend, with operating time efficiency 40% higher than last year and average weekly mill stoppages 28% lower.

Article continues after advertisement

Sugar production of 14, 016 tonnes to date is 22% higher than in the equivalent period in 2019, but disappointingly cane purity and recoverable sugar rates remain below last year and below expectation.

The FSC says the Labasa Mill is performing well, having crushed 113,188 tonnes of cane in five weeks.

The Rarawai Mill has been crushing for three weeks and has processed 65,982 tonnes of cane.

Lautoka Mill began crushing last Friday and has processed 3,375 tonnes of cane.

The FSC says the pre-crush problem with the boiler fan at the Mill has been resolved.

A burst bulk water pipeline also had to be repaired on Sunday.