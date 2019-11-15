Sugar production drops

Sugar production so far this season has dropped in comparison to last year despite a higher rate of cane crushed.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has crushed more than 1.6 million tonnes of cane so far this season, five percent higher than the same period in 2019.

However sugar production of 140,834 tonnes is about 5000 tonnes lower than last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The cumulative tonnes cane to sugar ratio or TCTS of 11.2 is at the lowest in three years, impacted by ongoing low cane purity due to adverse weather, and high levels of burnt cane deliveries.

Sugarcane supply at the Lautoka Mill has started to thin out this week and quality remains depleted as a result of 89% burnt cane.

The Rarawai Mill has received 98% burnt cane – the highest rate of all three mills.

Overall mill performance in terms of overall crushing and stoppages continues to be better than the last two seasons.