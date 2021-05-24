Sugar prices will increase from tomorrow

The cost of sugar will increase by 90 cents VAT exclusive per kilogram from tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission following a thorough review of the submission by the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

The FCC says the new price is a result of extensive public consultations and an exhaustive review of FSC’s financials.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham, says it also considered significant shifts in the world sugar market and the spillover effects of a heavily subsidized price of sugar on the health and wellbeing of Fijians.

Abraham says it is estimated from FSC’s consumer demand public projections that finance raised directly through this price will benefit Fijian cane growers by up to $71 million annually, which has the potential to further boost the sugar industry.

The FCCC says the beneficiaries of this price change are cane farmers who are currently selling sugar cane at an artificially low price in the domestic market.

Moving forward, FCCC, under its performance-based regulatory approach, will on a monthly basis monitor FSC’s financial and operational performance.

One kilogram of sugar will now sell for $2.30.

Two kilograms will sell at $4.60.

Four kilograms will sell at $9.20, while 25 kilograms will sell at $57.50.