News

Sugar price increase will save lives: FNUSA

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
January 26, 2022 4:13 pm

The Fiji National University Students Association has welcomed the 90 cents increase in the ex-warehouse price of sugar.

President, Ketan Lal believes this increase is a positive step in combating non-communicable diseases, which is responsible for the most deaths in Fiji.

Lal says every year sugar-related NCDs claim lives or limbs of thousands of Fijians as Fiji has the highest diabetes rate in the world.

Article continues after advertisement

The FNUSA President says it’s not just sugar itself but countless sugar-filled products such as alcohol and candy that kill our
people.

Lal has expressed concern that some politicians are aggressively speaking out against the sugar price change and heavily politicizing the issue while spreading misinformation.

He adds some politicians speak against the sugar price increase while in the same breath attacking the government on kidney dialysis.

Lal says the major cause of kidney failure is diabetes, in which sugar plays a significant role.

He adds this is a signal to our youth that these politicians have no real interest in saving lives.

He is hopeful that people will take this higher price as a positive reason to change their lives, especially the youth who are future leaders of the nation.

