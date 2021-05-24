Sugar Ministry commits to anti-bribery goals

The Ministry of Sugar is constantly updating policies and procedures to remove any possibility of corruption.

The Ministry has joined FICAC’s “don’t accept bribes” campaign.

Director Sugar Operations, Sanjay Kumar acknowledged the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for the initiative.

Kumar says it is important for their team to go through this awareness training to conduct business in the most transparent manner possible.

He adds as a country, people should have zero tolerance for corruption and the awareness by FICAC will have a positive impact.