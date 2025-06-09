Sugar issues heats up Town Hall meeting

A heated exchange took place at the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall Meeting in Ba this evening between Minister for Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh and former Fiji Sugar Corporation board member Arvin Singh.

The former board member had asked Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the session to direct the Sugar Minister to come and meet with all the farmers instead of just doing pocket meetings.

He also claimed he has never seen the Minister attend any meeting with farmers.

The Sugar Minister responded saying he has been carrying out meetings with farmers and has never seen the former board member attend any of these meetings.

The former board member then confronted the Minister telling him he has been going in and out of the country and hardly meet the farmers.

Singh responded saying the former board member was angry because he was removed.

The confrontation continued and the two were asked to calm down.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka responded to the question later saying sometimes he is unsure if the Sugar Minister was bringing concerns to Cabinet as a grower himself or as the Minister.

He also stated that the Minister is working very hard.

The Permanent Secretary for Sugar Industry Dr. Vinesh Kumar has also rejected claims of lack or attendance by the Minister to farmers saying he has been touring with the Minister and can confirm that he has made several visits to farmers in Ba.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the event, the Minister and Singh continued the confrontation outside the venue.

