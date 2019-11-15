Sugar industry steps up to support economy

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says it expects to generate $150million worth of export revenue this season.

Chief Executive Graham Clark says with the Fijian tourism industry now facing several challenges there is a need for the Sugar Industry to step up to help the economy.

Clark says earlier this year they had secured export markets in Europe and the UK and therefore the FSC will be selling 60 percent of Fiji’s sugar at the old price, as the deal was struck before the prices decreased.

“We already well advanced in the planning of exporting a hundred and seventy tonnes of box sugar to markets mainly in Europe and the UK that have already been identified. We have 80,000 tonnes of molasses it’s going to go on to the export market and then we have reserves of sufficient sugar for supply to the local market and the pacific Island.”

Meanwhile, with harvesting scheduled to begin next month, Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan is challenging growers to give their best.

Many farmers had raised concerns about the shortage of labour, but Karan assured this will be fixed.

“We can very well make use of these labor who are now idle to go into farming, questions raised to us is how will we get harvesters, the operators for mechanical harvesters from India how we going to bring them in because the difficulty farmers are going to face. I take this opportunity to address this, the acting CEO for Sugarcane Growers Council to have a program whereby we train our people.”

Karan says the training program for local harvesters will begin soon, to avoid any delays in the cane harvesting season.

The FSC aims to produce 200, 000 tonnes of sugar this season.