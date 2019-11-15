Sugar industry needs to be re-looked at says Dr Kishore

With the global economy experiencing a downturn, Fiji needs to re-look at the sugar industry- once known as the white gold.

Economist Dr Rohit Kishore says there is significant scope for diversifying the economy.

This he says will help Fiji not to rely on one sector like Tourism- one of the hardest-hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kishore says the COVID-19 crisis will continue to unfold for some time and will cast a long dark and painful shadow over the tourism sector therefore Fiji needs a comprehensive plan.

“I think we have to go back to that. Why I am saying sugar, of course, we can be reliant on other agricultural product but it is not of that big magnitude.”

Dr Kishore says the diversification should help reduce the vulnerability in the volatile export market.

“Look at FSC, look at the mills, look at the leases of the land, look at who is on the farm, and look at what’s happening. You know the overall restructure of the industry.”

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has not been spared by the virus. Thus it says the viability of sugar production is by focusing on the technical efficiency of farm performance.