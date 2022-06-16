Sugar Industry can deliver needed economic returns

Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive, Bhan Singh says the industry can bounce back and deliver the needed economic returns to the country.

Singh says the industry contributes significantly to the socio-economic growth of the country considering that about a quarter of Fiji’s population is directly or indirectly dependent on this industry.

“There is no doubt that we are excited about the task at hand and the foreseeable future of FSC. We are all committed to make this industry a viable and sustainable one, an industry which will improve the livelihoods of all Fijians in the cane belt areas.”

Singh says FSC is one of the largest private-sector employers in Fiji, with the Corporation’s workforce exceeding 1,700 employees during the crushing season.

They have also undertaken an aggressive focus on increasing cane production and cane quality, with the challenge of increasing the crop size to 2 million tonnes this season compared to 1.4 million tonnes in 2020.

According to the CEO, one of the worst challenges encountered after the effects of COVID has been the logistics of acquiring maintenance material from suppliers overseas.

“There have been many delays encountered in the supply chain, the suppliers have realigned their operations and business strategies. We have had to move from some of our usual suppliers and to source new suppliers for plant and equipment which has added to the delays.”

Singh adds that large chunks of suitable land for sugarcane farming also lie idle, and they are encouraging landowners and prospective farmers to come on board.