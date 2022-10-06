Sugar City expecting a hive of activity

Preparations underway for the national Fiji Day celebration in Lautoka on Monday.

Lautoka City is expecting a hive of activity during this long weekend.

With preparations underway for the national Fiji Day celebration on Monday, the Lautoka City Council has opened the carnival ground outside Churchill Park for people to set up stalls in anticipation of the big weekend.

Chief Executive Mohammad Khan says the weeklong festivities are what the Sugar City is expecting especially with two public holidays and the secondary school’s rugby event.

“Expect a bumper crowd a capacity-filled crowd for Churchill Park and for that we have organized a carnival-like atmosphere outside of Churchill Park which you can witness behind my food, juice stalls, rides, and caravans for the kids to enjoy and some other stalls for people to come and buy and have a good time.”

Khan says to top it off, two cruise ships will berth at the Lautoka Wharf this weekend bringing around 2,000 tourists.

Business owners have praised the initiative put in by the council which will allow them to rake in some revenue.

The Fiji Day celebration on Monday is expected to be attended by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.