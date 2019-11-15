Prospective sugarcane farmers in the North get grant assistance

In an effort to encourage sugar cane farm purchase, a new grant initiative was launched by the Ministry of Sugar and the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

The Prime Minister’s Qele ni Sugar Grant, will see government give a grant of $10,000 or 15 percent of the total cost of the farm to the new farmer.

As part of the initiative, the Sugar Cane Growers Fund will bear 70 percent of the total cost through a loan and the new farmer will only fork out 15 percent of the total cost of the farm.

Launching the grant initiative today, Permanent Secretary for Sugar Yogesh Karan says the initiative is timely with preparations underway for the new crushing season.

“What we are doing is we are trying to bring in the young farmers, could be professionals, teachers and could be retired people from their formal work so we can get them to do farming.”

Sugar Cane Growers Fund Chief Executive Officer Raj Sharma says they have also created differentiation with regards to the loan aspect of the initiative.

“Where the youths- below 35 years and the ladies we will be giving them a loan at 6 percent and others at 6.5 percent over the period of 12 years.”

Sharma adds, the initiative has been 14 months in the making.