Sugar Cane Growers Fund expands services with new office

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund officially opened its new office complex in Lautoka today, marking a major milestone for the industry and its growers.

Minister for Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, says the new office represents a strategic investment aimed at strengthening the Fund and supporting growers directly.

Singh says the Fund has already returned one million dollars to growers this year, $0.5 million through interest reductions and $0.5 million through Mortgage Protection Cover demonstrating its commitment to supporting the sugarcane community.

“I am informed that SCGF aims to underwrite over $34 million in loans over the next three years, increasing the loan portfolio from $36 million to $50 million, supported by anticipated cane production exceeding 2 million tonnes. These are ambitious but achievable targets.”

Currently, SCGF serves 4,301 growers through 5,055 accounts, managing a loan portfolio of approximately $39 million.

Singh also stresses the importance of strong governance, collaboration, and accountability within the industry.

He is encouraging all sugar industry institutions to work together to address challenges collectively rather than operating in silos.

