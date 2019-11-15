Sudhakar resigns from FijiFirst; out of Parliament

Ashneel Sudhakar has resigned from the FijiFirst party, two days after being dismissed as Lands Minister.

Sudhakar who is alleged to have made sexual references and being accused of sexual harassment is now also out of Parliament.

This also comes a few days after Sudhakar remained defiant and had refused to step down when allegations surfaced.

Barely 48 hours after being given his marching orders by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Ashneel Sudhakar left FijiFirst.

Sudhakar has been making headlines in the last few days, after allegations of sexual harassment by several women.

Sudhakar’s target messages to a number of women show repeated advances where he invites women for drinks at his house.

In some instances where his initial advances have been rejected, he offers to pick women up in his official government vehicle.

Sudhakar in deciding to resign from the party says that the decision is based on his mother’s ill health and he is the only one to care for her.

Initial reports of Sudhakar’s alleged misconduct emerged during a privileges committee hearing, where it was revealed that he had approached a parliamentary staff, where he asked the girl if she was single and then said “Oh I forgot you’re a lesbian.”

In the latest allegation one of the alleged victim’s claims she was only 16-years-old when Sudhakar told her to come and meet him saying she was sexy and hardworking.

With Sudhakar out the next in line for the now vacant seat in parliament is Faiyaz Koya.

But this will be dependent on the ruling by the Electoral Commissioner.