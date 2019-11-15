Sudhakar given marching orders

Ashneel Sudhakar has been terminated as Lands Minister.

Attorney General and FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum have confirmed that Sudhakar was given his marching order by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this afternoon.

The controversial former minister was seen here leaving parliament with his termination letter in hand.

“He (Ashneel Sudhakar) has been terminated as a Minister for Lands by the honourable Prime Minister, which he can do so under section 92 3B of the (FijiFirst Party) Constitution.”

Sudhakar was summoned to the Parliamentary complex to be handed his termination letter by Sayed-Khaiyum. For now, the former minister keeps his seat until it’s determined whether he remains a FijiFirst member or not.

“Until such time as any disciplinary measures will be taken against him by the FijiFirst Party, he has chosen to go down that path and as we have already said that there is a particular formal process that needs to be followed.”

The Party will begin disciplinary proceedings against Sudhakar next week.

Since Wednesday, the MP has been at the centre of allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct after one of his alleged victims spoke out.

“We believe it was not good for him personally and also of course for the Party itself. As you know it has to do with sexual harassment and as you know the Honourable Prime Minister, the FijiFirst government is very much against sexual harassment – we believe in women empowerment.”

Sudhakar has opted not to comment until the Party’s disciplinary proceedings are complete.

FijiFirst has confirmed that more women have now come forward claiming that they too were targetted by Sudhakar.