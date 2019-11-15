Sudhakar refuses to resign following sexual misconduct allegations

A high ranking minister in the FijiFirst government has been asked to resign by his own party, over allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Lands Minister Ashneel Sudhakar was asked yesterday by the party General Secretary to resign amid allegations that are believed to have emanated from text messages that were sent by the Minister to a female member of the law fraternity.

Tonight we can also reveal that apart from this female, there are a few others, who have raised the issue of such behavior by the MP.

It was messages such as these that has got the Lands Minister in trouble and today his own party not holding back.

“We have asked him to resign given the enormity of the allegations and the seriousness of the allegations because we believe that it would’ve been in the best interest both of him personally and also the party that he resigns.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they will not constitute further action under the FijiFirst constitution since the MP has refused to adhere.

“We have to go through a particular set of process which we are now going to initiate in the next couple of days where a committee will look at the allegations and deliberate and hear from all sides and then of course make a decision.”

FijiFirst also confirming the complaint was received from the woman.

“We’ve seen a pattern of behavior. We in fact asked the Minister to tender in his resignation which the Minister refused to do so. Therefore, we will have to go through the processes set out under the FijiFirst constitution in respect of discipline problem or expelling people.”

SODELPA MP, Lynda Tabuya, while commending the woman for coming forward, says sever action needs to be taken.

“It would be up to the Government, I believe that he should be suspended. That particular minister should be suspended pending investigation.”

In the past, Sudhakar was alleged to have verbally upset a female staff member of Parliament during a retreat for MPs at a resort along the Coral Coast.

The female staff was summoned to appear before the committee investigating the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Pio Tikoduadua case.

This was revealed in the verbatim report of the Parliamentary Privileges Committee dated September 5, 2019, which was tabled in Parliament on 2nd September, 2019.