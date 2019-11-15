Sudhakar accuses Nawaikula of disrupting land dealing

The landowners must understand that the state is not taking away any land says Minister Ashneel Sudhakar.

During his ministerial speech on the Land Bank Initiative, Sudhakar hit out opposition MP Niko Nawaikula, saying Nawaikula was instrumental in stopping a land bank deposit.

He says Kokomo Island landowners in Kadavu were willing to deposit their land in the Land Bank but Nawaikula instigated them to withdraw and as a result the landowners lost out on a good deal.

Article continues after advertisement

Sudhakar stressed there is no land grabbing as termed by the Opposition side.

“The important point is that atleast 60 percent of the landowners must agree before the rest of the process can take place. If the landowning unit disagrees the process stops there and in addition after the landowners have given consent the Honorable Prime Minister than designates the land before it finally goes in the land bank “

Sudhakar says in the last six months, the Lands Ministry paid out more than five -million dollars in Mineral Freshair Royalty Fair Share to three landowning units with 350 landowners.

Sudhakar says all land deposited in the Land Bank and later determined as a prospect site for mining will receive similar fair share royalty payout.