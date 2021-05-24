Successful surgery of 27 children best Mother’s Day gift

Two of 27 mothers whose children recently underwent heart surgery at the new Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani children’s hospital say this has to be their greatest Mother’s Day gift.

In the past eight days since the hospital first opened, heart surgery specialists from overseas, with support from local nurses and doctors, have given a new lease of life to 27 Fijian children.

Esther Underwood Rokobuli, who lost his eldest daughter in 2008 to heart complications, says being able to save her second child from the same sickness is the best gift.

Only two years ago, she found out another one of her children had a cardiac problem and it would keep her worrying every day.

Rokobuli says she was told that the surgery could go two ways, but she is now relieved that her daughter’s surgery was successful.

“Dr. Shawn said it all went well, there was no complications. My heart, you know it was a big relief. I just cried, I was in tears, I was emotional, I was happy, it was tears of joy I would say knowing that your child has made it.”

The working mum first discovered her daughter’s heart problem when she felt sick at school and this was when Rokobuli and her husband tried to get her tested.

Rokobili says nothing can be more valuable as a gift than knowing her daughter has been given a new lease of life.

“That’s the best Mother’s Day gift a mother could get, not to worry about your child, when she goes to school that when she goes to school everything will be all right. As a mother you can’t always be by your child every day and that worries of your mind and your shoulders, that heaviness has been lifted.”

Jotishma Singh, a mother to a six month old baby says the surgery is timely and she and her husband never had to worry about taking their son overseas for surgery.

“We are so blessed that Sai Prema has helped us by providing free treatment for my baby. This is the best gift I could get for mother day.”

Singh’s son was born at seven months. An echo was done then and this was when his complication was discovered.

More children’s surgery is continuing at the new children’s hospital.