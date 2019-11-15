Teenager rescued after hiking mishap

A 15-year-old student was rescued from the Delai Natalau Hills in Sabeto, Nadi this afternoon.

Police had received a report that the victim had gone hiking with friends and fell about 7 meters down a hill, sustaining serious injuries.

Officers from the Sabeto police station were deployed to the scene, but encountered difficult terrain in trying to get the victim to hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

It was then decided to hire the services of Helipro to transport the victim to the Nadi Hospital.

The successful operation was a result of joint efforts by the Fiji Police Force and Helipro.

The teenager is currently admitted in Hospital.