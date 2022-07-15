Successful PIF operation by Multi Agency Coordination Centre

[File Photo]

The Multi-Agency Coordination Centre successfully carried out its duties during the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders meeting in Suva this week.

As the meeting wraps up and leaders start to return to their homes, the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, says it was a successful event with minimal to no disruption.

The Commissioner this morning briefed the media on the role played by the Centre during PIF.

Qiliho says the leaders’ movements and safety were paramount, and this began when they entered Fiji.

“We have our counterparts from the military as well. They have a desk here where we work together. The water police are out there, the Navy is out there, the Army is out there, and we all work together. Also, with the VIPs that come in, they have their own security team. They come in, they are briefed. We coordinate things and they come here. Like I stress, it is not purely a security set-up here, it is a multi-agency centre.”

He says the center acts as a hub for security, administration, and logistics, as he admitted that while there were minimal to no threats, movement by leaders was hardly disrupted.