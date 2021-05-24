Home

News

Substantial reductions in Leptospirosis admissions

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 12, 2022 8:21 am

The Ministry of Health teams have seen so far seen 1, 530 patients and found 132 suspected cases of Leptospirosis and 10 suspected Typhoid cases.

11 of these cases were retrieved for testing, with two coming back positive for Typhoid, and four were confirmed for Leptospirosis.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says four cases that had blood samples sent for testing returned positive for leptospirosis, however had been treated early as outpatients by outreach teams.

The Ministry has noted substantial reductions in admissions, severe cases needing transfer to Lautoka Hospital, and deaths from the Ra Medical Area.

The typhoid fever situation in Rakiraki has also been largely contained with seven cases from one area, where there were also three deaths.

The Permanent Secretary says all close contacts of typhoid cases have been given a course of antibiotics and the area will be under surveillance for one month with regular visits to ensure the implementation of a sanitation program with improved quality of water and food hygiene practices.

In Central Division there have been over 1, 059 cases on the suspected leptospirosis list and over 91% were given antibiotics relatively early.

Doctor Fong says severe leptospirosis admissions to CWM hospital and recorded deaths in the Central Division have been low, despite increasing cases.

